Arteta Knew Three-Goal Eddie Was Ready To Step In After Jesus Knock

Mikel Arteta hailed “top-level” Eddie Nketiah after the England striker hit a first Premier League hat-trick in a convincing 5-0 win over bottom club Sheffield United.

The victory took the Gunners up to second place two points behind leaders and North London rivals Tottenham as Arteta’s men remain unbeaten after 10 league games.

With Gabriel Jesus facing a few weeks out with a hamstring issue, Nketiah who dedicated his treble to his late Aunt has once again been tasked with filling his boots at centre forward.

He scored three times and ended the game with the captain’s armband as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira sealed an emphatic win.

Arteta said: “For me, he’s top-level.

“He has started eight out of the 10 Premier League games. So that tells you how much we trust him, how much I trust him, and the importance that he has in the team.

“I’m really happy for him, an academy player to experience in the Premier League a hat-trick.

“He needs to enjoy the moment. He fully deserves it and hopefully, there are many more to come.

“He’s got an eye for goal. You look at the stats from his last 10 years.

“What he’s done is remarkable and he needs minutes, opportunities, and service and if he gets that, Eddie is going to score goals, that’s for sure.”

The Gunners take on West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before a tricky trip to face in-form Newcastle.