Arteta Keeps Arsenal Job Despite Disappointing Season

Mikel Arteta will remain as Arsenal manager despite the club’s Champions League disappointment, according to a report by Daily Mail via SPORTbible.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Champions League after a 2-1 defeat to PSG in Paris on Wednesday, losing 3-1 on aggregate.

Despite travelling to France hoping to overturn a 1-0 first-leg loss, Arsenal’s dreams were dashed by goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi before Bukayo Saka grabbed a late consolation.

The result confirms that Arsenal will end the season without a trophy. They have also lost the Premier League title race to Liverpool. Arteta, who took charge in 2019, has yet to win a major title since lifting the FA Cup in his debut season.

The club has added two Community Shields under his watch, but bigger honours have proved elusive, even after spending over £600 million on players, including the £105 million capture of Declan Rice.

Despite growing frustration from some fans, the Arsenal board is standing by Arteta and has no plans to sack the Spaniard, backing him to continue building the team.

