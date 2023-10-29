Arteta Highlights Challenges Facing Sheffield United, Other Newly Promoted Clubs

Mikel Arteta has said that he can only imagine how tough promoted teams like Sheffield United are finding life in the Premier League.

The Arsenal boss describes the league as the best and most difficult in the world.

His side made light work of Sheffield United Saturday after running out comfortable 5-0 winners.

The second half was in complete contrast to a disciplined and well drilled first 45 with the visitors keeping it tight at the back.

However, United were unable to live with the hosts after the break, who turned on the style with a little help from generous United defending.

The gulf between sides and squad depth was evident, with England international Eddie Nketiah and £65m Kai Havertz coming into the starting line-up. Not bad players to have to turn to.

With 10 games of the season gone, the three promoted teams currently make up the bottom three with just two wins between them from a combined total of 29 matches.

Arteta has some sympathy for the gulf between the Championship and Premier League, which he believes is bigger than any other in world football.

He admits that it’s a challenge for his squad despite the huge difference in budgets, so can sympathise for those coming into the division.

He said: “My personal opinion is this is the best and the most competitive league in the world. So it is really difficult for us. I can imagine for a team that is coming from the Championship how difficult it is.

“But big credit to Sheffield United. I watched all the games that they played against the big teams and how many problems they have caused them and the small margins how they have lost the games, so I wish them the best.”