Arteta Hails ‘Top-Level’ Nketiah After Striker Hits First Premier League Hat-Trick

The manager of Arsenal football club, Mikel Arteta has hailed his forward, Eddie Nketiah, after scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Nketiah, who was more or less second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus last season, has hugely established himself at the Emirates Stadium so far this season.

Thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ fitness issues, Nketiah has played ten and started eight Premier League games for the Gunners this season.

In those games, the 24-year-old English winger has scored five games. His best performance this season came against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 28, as he scored three goals in Arsenal’s 5-0 win.

The three goals took the total goal contribution of Eddie Nketiah to 6 in 14 games in all competitions.

After the big win over Sheffield United, Mikel Arteta told the press about the qualities of Nketiah, which has earned him eight starts already this season.

The Spanish tactician said: “I’m so happy for him. He’s always there, he’s always available, willing to improve”.

“He gives his best for the team…he’s started 8 PL games this season, that’s a lot… and that tells you the level of trust that we have towards him”.

Also, Mikel Arteta took out time to acknowledge the qualities of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who almost left the club in last summer’s transfer window. The 24-year-old Japanese right-back attracted a series of interest in the last summer transfer window, but Arsenal insisted on keeping him. “I love him. Everybody loves him”, Mikel Arteta said. “He’s one of the most popular in the dressing room. He’s always very reserved and always doing things for the rest of the boys. He’s a fantastic player for the team”. So far this season, Takehiro Tomiyasu, who joined Arsenal from Italian Serie A club, Bologna for a transfer fee worth €18.6 million on August 31, 2021, has played 8 Premier League games in which he scored a goal.