Arteta Hails Consistent Home Form Of Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal’s consistency after thrashing Lens 6-0 in the Champions League.

The Gunners qualified for the last 16 as Group B winners and the Arsenal coach was full of praise for his players.

He said: “We had the chance to qualify top and we did it in a convincing way against a good side.

“From the beginning, we showed the determination to go for it. Everything happened in the right way and I am really happy.

“It is great we are able to win this way and we have been so consistent at home.

“The players need to have these experiences and believe we can do it against big players and teams.

“Now we wait and see who we have in February.”

Arsenal were prolific at the Emirates with six different players managing to get a goal, including last Saturday’s match-winner Kai Havertz.

And with the hectic schedule starting to have an impact on teams, Arteta admits he is going to have to rely on his leaders to guide them through a tough period.

He added: “We share six different scorers. The team has the capacity which is really good for the confidence of the players.

“We only have five subs and are very short, we have to prioritise. Martin [Odegaard] said he was fine and managed himself in the second half.

“There are different options but today we were really attacking and we want to approach to win and be dominant.

“Declan Rice was superb. His consistency and understanding of the game, his decision-making and timing to win the ball back and the speed that he plays is so good.

“Havertz is scoring and playing well too, it is positive. The crowd are singing his name and being with him, he is a tremendous player.”

Arteta’s attention will now turn to Saturday as Arsenal return to Premier League action at home to Wolves.