December 22, 2024
Arteta Gives Update On Saka’s Injury In 5-1 Win Over Palace

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has said the decision to take Bukayo Saka off was “A precaution” as the winger “Felt something.”

Saka collapsed on the pitch, holding his hamstring after attempting to play in a cross during the first half of their 5-1 win at Crystal Palace.

The England star was immediately replaced by Leandro Trossard.

Regarding Saka’s substitution, Arteta told Match of the Day: “He felt something. It is too early to assess him. It was a precaution with him right now.”

On the win at Palace, he added: “A very good week. It is always weird to play the same opponent twice in three days.

“We started well, then conceded, and the team reacted so well. To score five goals away from home in this league is never easy.”

