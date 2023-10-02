Arteta Gives Update On Saka Injury Ahead Of Arsenal Big Week

Mikel Arteta on Tuesday detailed the latest on Bukayo Saka’s fitness ahead of a huge week for Arsenal.

The Gunners face RC Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday evening before welcoming Premier League champions Manchester City to Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This past weekend, Arsenal comfortably dispatched Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium with the highlight being a first Arsenal goal for Kai Havertz after Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka opted to give him the chance to score with the north Londoner’s second penalty of the clash.

Thankfully for the Gunners, the issue looks to not have so much impact, it is understood it’s just a knock to the foot resulting in him being withdrawn.

READ ALSO:

Now, ahead of Arsenal taking on Lens, Arteta has provided the latest on his availability with his update seen as a major boost. He said: “He’s fine. He’s much better. It was a big knock but he has recovered well and trained with us today”.

Arteta was also asked if facing Man City just five days after the clash in France would play on his mind when deciding the number of minutes to give Saka.

“First of all we have to know who is available and what is the condition of every player because had some issues last week,” he replied. “It’s great that he is available and we will make that call tomorrow.”