Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has rejected claims that his training methods are to blame for the club’s growing injury crisis, which has sidelined seven key players ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash.
Although the Gunners recently regained attackers Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke, they have been hit by a new wave of absences.
Arsenal’s 2–1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday came without first-choice centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel, while Cristhian Mosquera and Kai Havertz were also sidelined.
Their situation worsened ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League trip to face Club Bruges, with Leandro Trossard (knock), Max Dowman (ankle) and Declan Rice all failing to travel with the squad.
Arteta Speaks On Injury Issues
When asked whether his players were being overworked, Arteta firmly rejected the notion, according to The New Telegraph.
“No, because we don’t train,” he stated. “I mean, today we’ve done 20 minutes, so surely it’s not because we overtrained the players.”
He went on to explain the ripple effect of having a depleted squad: “Obviously, the fact that you are missing players, you are loading other players more.
“There’s a consequence to that, and it’s a really dangerous circle. In terms of what happened in the past, we are not having more injuries.”