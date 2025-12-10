Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has rejected claims that his training methods are to blame for the club’s growing injury crisis, which has sidelined seven key players ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash.

Although the Gunners recently regained attackers Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke, they have been hit by a new wave of absences.

Arsenal’s 2–1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday came without first-choice centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel, while Cristhian Mosquera and Kai Havertz were also sidelined.

Their situation worsened ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League trip to face Club Bruges, with Leandro Trossard (knock), Max Dowman (ankle) and Declan Rice all failing to travel with the squad.

READ ALSO:

Arteta Speaks On Injury Issues

When asked whether his players were being overworked, Arteta firmly rejected the notion, according to The New Telegraph.

“No, because we don’t train,” he stated. “I mean, today we’ve done 20 minutes, so surely it’s not because we overtrained the players.”

He went on to explain the ripple effect of having a depleted squad: “Obviously, the fact that you are missing players, you are loading other players more.

“There’s a consequence to that, and it’s a really dangerous circle. In terms of what happened in the past, we are not having more injuries.”

Arteta also urged a distinction between different types of injuries. “Some of the players have played over 150 games in two seasons, so it starts to get overloaded, and you start to ask them again and again and again to do that. At some point, they will break down,” he explained. “But yeah, it’s something that we are constantly looking at,” he continued. “We are on it, and I’m really happy with what we’re doing in terms of the medical stuff and everything that we are trying to bring together.” This latest setback brings Arsenal’s injury total to 95 since the start of last season, a number exceeded only by Brighton’s 97 in the Premier League.