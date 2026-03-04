Arteta Dismisses Demands For Beautiful Football

Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta, has reacted to criticism over his side’s approach, insisting that the idea of consistently playing “beautiful football” is unrealistic in today’s demanding Premier League.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Arsenal had faced a lot of scrutiny this season for their heavy reliance on set pieces, with the debate intensifying after their 2–1 victory over Chelsea.

After the match, former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel accused Arsenal of bending the rules with their corner routines, labelling the Gunners “cheats” and launching a strong criticism of their set-piece strategy.

Supporters have also weighed in, with some detractors going as far as claiming Arsenal could become the worst team ever to win the league title.

Arteta Responds To Criticism

Arteta has defended his team’s heavy reliance on set-pieces, which have produced a league-leading 24 goals this season.

He argued that calls for more expansive, free-flowing football ignore the current realities of the Premier League.

Arteta suggested that those hoping for a more open spectacle would need changes to the game’s regulations. “I’d love to play with three extra players in our half to create beautiful football,” he said.

“But if that’s what you want to see, you may need to look elsewhere, because in this league over the past two or three seasons, that hasn’t been the reality.”

Supporters across the Premier League have voiced frustration over the amount of grappling allowed by officials during set-pieces.

Arsenal, however, have proven particularly effective at exploiting that leniency to generate space in attacking moments. Still, there was controversy when Declan Rice escaped conceding a penalty against Chelsea F.C. for a similar incident.

Arteta insisted the nature of matches will remain the same unless the rules evolve. He pointed out how tactical trends have shifted in recent years, recalling a time when simply inverting a full-back, adding an extra midfielder, or deploying a false nine could significantly alter a game plan. “Four years ago, it was a completely different sport,” he said.

Despite Arsenal’s productivity from dead-ball situations, Arteta remains unsatisfied. He admitted frustration that his side is not scoring even more from such opportunities and was equally disappointed with the goal they conceded to Chelsea.

He also highlighted how other sides, including Manchester United F.C., have found success from similar routines, noting that during his time at Manchester City F.C., significant emphasis was placed on set-piece preparation.