Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has offered a measured assessment of his team’s 1–1 draw away to Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea, reflecting on a contest shaped by missed chances and a numerical advantage that ultimately went unused.

Arteta confessed his frustration that Arsenal, despite playing against ten men for a long spell, were unable to turn that advantage into a decisive result.

The Gunners missed the chance to extend their league lead after they were held to a draw by 10-man Chelsea.

The Blues went up front through Trevor Chalobah despite playing without Moises Caicedo, who was sent off in the 38th minute. However, they managed to rescue a point through a Mikel Merino header.

What Arteta Said

In his post-match interview, Arteta remarked on the tense atmosphere that set the tone early, with challenges flying in from both sides. He also admitted his disappointment at not securing all three points, saying Arsenal should have done more against ten men.

“Right from the beginning, you could sense how much was at stake,” he said, per The New Telegraph. “Every duel and action was full gas, very short sequences of play.

“With the 10 men, we expected a different game, we planned it, we went through it in the second half. They get a free kick, and they score.

“Then it becomes a very tricky game to play. Overall, I think that when you don’t win with 10 men for 45 minutes, you have to be disappointed. But you have to know the week we had, a tough opponent.

“They did everything they could again. They’ve never played together, so we need to build that synergy. There were a lot of things happening before the game.

“The spirit of the team is intact. We’ve had a massive week both mentally and physically, and I think overall it’s a positive week.”