Arteta Charged For Newcastle’s Comment

Mikel Arteta has been charged with misconduct over the comments he made after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle earlier this month by the English Football Association.

The Arsenal manager, 41, said the VAR decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon’s winner was a “disgrace” in his post-match interview.

The second-half goal had three separate VAR checks, which all went in the Toon’s favour at St James’ Park.

Arteta has until Tuesday next week to respond to the charge.

An FA statement read: “ Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle on Saturday, November 4.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

Arsenal released a club statement saying they “wholeheartedly agree” with the Spaniard’s outburst and insisted players, coaches and supporters “deserve better”.

Arteta later found a low on his comments, claiming it is his “duty” to defend the club.