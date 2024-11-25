Artefacts: Okpebholo Restores Full Statutory Rights To Oba Of Benin

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo at the weekend restored full statutory rights of the Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II over the contentious issue of the ownership of ancient artefacts looted from his palace during the 1897 Benin Invasion by British forces.

He backed the Federal Government’s Gazette giving the ownership of the returned artefacts to the Oba Palace. The governor also abolished the new traditional councils in Edo South created by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The state government withdrew the letter revoking the concession of the Oba Akenzua II Cultural Centre issued by the Obaseki administration to be used as a motor park.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary Fred Itua said: “This administration hereby abolishes the new traditional councils in Edo South created by the last administration.

“Okpebholo has restored the statutory financial entitlements of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) and has ordered that the status quo before the creation of the now abolished councils be maintained.

“The Okpebholo administration is backing the initial plan of the state government to build the Benin Royal Museum that will house the returned artefacts and is distancing itself from the Museum of West Africa Art (MOWA) which the previous administration fronted as the museum to hold the returned Benin artefacts.

“Recall that the Federal Government issued a Ga – zette for the recognition of ownership and custody of the repatriated Benin artefacts to Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

“This was done through a government notice No.25 in the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No.57, Volume 110.”

