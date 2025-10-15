ART X Lagos Unveils 2025 Programme Highlights

ART X Lagos, West Africa’s leading international art fair and a trailblazing force in global contemporary culture, has unveiled its landmark 10-Year Impact Report.

Along with the report, organisers also announced programme highlights for the momentous 2025 edition, billed for Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos from November 6-9.

Over the past decade, ART X Lagos has established itself as a transformative platform that has redefined how African creativity is experienced and positioned on the global stage.

Apart from growing far beyond the limits of a traditional art fair, Art X Lagos has welcomed over 700,000 visitors from 170 countries and championed over 500 of Africa’s leading artists in the course of the past 10 years.

“As we mark ten years of ART X Lagos, we honour the countless artists, curators, gallerists, collectors, and audiences who have shaped this journey with us,” said Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Chairman and Founder.

“This report not only reflects what we have achieved in our first decade, but sets out our intent for the future — to deepen our role as a catalyst for Africa’s creative future, and to amplify the global presence of African voices,” she added.

Since its launch, ART X Lagos has served as the catalyst for Lagos’ art week — now the highlight of Nigeria’s annual art season — inspiring a city-wide celebration that has firmly positioned Lagos among the world’s most vibrant cultural capitals.

The Impact Report, according to the organisers, stands as a testament to the influence of Art X Lagos, capturing the voices of artists, gallerists, and cultural leaders who articulate how ART X Lagos has transformed the global conversation around African creativity.

“This is a fair that has succeeded in transforming the futures of both artists and collectors. It has had an unmeasurable economic regenerative effect, and it has increased exponentially the cultural capital of Lagos,” Yinka Shonibare CBE, Artist, Founder GAS Foundation, submitted.

Wale Lawal, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, The Republic, said “ART X Lagos has been nothing short of transformative. Over the last decade, I’ve witnessed the fair reignite both local and regional interest in Lagos as a critical creative hub.”

The view is shared by Maria Varnava, Founder & Director Tiwani Contemporary, who stated: “ART X has become a new cultural language for Africa that is contemporary, rooted and resolutely forward looking.”

The tenth edition of ART X Lagos will hold under the theme: “Imagining Otherwise, No Matter The Tide,” as the anniversary edition addresses how – when we imagine future of Lagos, and life more broadly in urban, global centres – human imagination can assist us in our attempt to create healthy, spatialities. The theme considers the ways people, individually and collectively, have the agency to act, to imagine and cultivate our shared place in the world to imagine new possibilities for community, identity, and shared futures.

As part of the programme, 2025 will present landmark exhibitions, special commissions, and cross-disciplinary platforms, with confirmed highlights including a rare exhibition of J.D.

’Okhai Ojeikere’s photographs from the 1950s through to the ‘70s along with new installations by Nigerian artists, Nengi Omuku and Temitayo Ogunbiyi.

In addition, this year’s fair will see the return of The ART X Library—a dedicated space for literature with a special spotlight on Bruce Onobrakpeya—alongside ART X Live!, its innovative music platform; ART X Cinema, a showcase dedicated to artistically-minded independent African filmmaking; and ART X Talks, which features exceptional African and diasporic talent, and has previously included keynote speakers such as El Anatsui, Njideka Akunyili-Crosby, Yinka Shonibare CBE, Wangechi Mutu, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Ibrahim Mahama and more.

As part of its commitment to the next generation, ART X Lagos this year launched Resonance, an annual residency programme in partnership with the Embassy of France in Nigeria and the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, and will host the fifth edition of Art Across Borders, spotlighting dynamic pan-African and diasporic artists under 50.