ART X Lagos Expands For 10th Anniversary Edition

West Africa’s leading international art fair, ART X Lagos, is set for a grand celebration of African creativity as it marks its 10th anniversary edition, themed “Imagining Otherwise, No Matter the Tide.”

The expanded fair, tagged 10X, will hold from November 6–9, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Speaking at the official launch event on Wednesday, October 22, at Miliki, Victoria Island, the Founder and Chairperson of ART X Lagos, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, expressed pride in the fair’s decade-long journey of championing African artistry and culture.

“This is my 10th time standing in front of an audience to introduce the year’s edition of ART X Lagos, and it fills me with such pride and gratitude,” Peterside-Schwebig said. “When we began in 2016, the dream was to champion how African creativity is seen, celebrated, and valued. Over the past decade, that dream has grown into a movement connecting artists, communities, and audiences across the continent and beyond.”

The 2025 edition will feature 15 curated galleries, including kó, SMO Contemporary, Nike Art Gallery, Wunika Mukan Gallery, Tiwani Contemporary, O’DA Art, Affinity Art Gallery, Yenwa Gallery, Alexis Galleries, Gallery 1957, Afriart Gallery, and Galerie MAM, among others.

A new Spotlight Section will debut this year, showcasing ADEGBOLA, AMG Projects, and Nomadic Art Gallery, three emerging galleries presenting focused solo exhibitions by rising African artists.

Peterside-Schwebig also unveiled the fair’s first-ever Impact Report, which documents a decade of creative innovation, cultural exchange, and ART X Lagos’s role in shaping Africa’s creative economy. She highlighted the platforms built through the fair — including ART X Live!, ART X Cinema, ART X Talks, The Library, The ART X Prize, The Development Forum, and the Schools’ Programme — as vehicles for expanding access and deepening cultural engagement.

For its landmark edition, ART X Lagos will expand across four new venues within the Federal Palace grounds — the Balmoral Marquee, Federal Palace Ballroom Marquee, Federal Palace Lobby, and the scenic Waterfront Garden — creating an immersive, multi-sensory experience.

Among the highlights is the inaugural ART X ICON exhibition, “An Exacting Eye,” featuring the works of legendary photographer J.D. ’Okhai Ojeikere, sponsored by Zenith Bank. The exhibition, curated by his son Amaize Ojeikere, will span six decades of the artist’s photographic mastery, celebrating Nigeria’s cultural evolution.

The programme will also feature two major sculptural installations — MASS (Devotion) by Dennis Osadebe and Asoebi by Sokari Douglas Camp CBE — alongside a rich line-up of activities, including The Library collection, ART X Cinema, ART X Talks, and ART X Live!, which will be headlined by Nigerian highlife fusion band The Cavemen.

ART X Lagos 2025 will further extend its community engagement with family-focused activities, such as Tales by Moonlight, a storytelling experience hosted by writer Oluwalanu Agusto and legendary artist Bruce Onobrakpeya.

Since its inception in 2016, ART X Lagos has become a global cultural destination, attracting participants from over 170 nations and redefining how African art is experienced worldwide. The 10th edition promises to reaffirm Lagos’s status as a leading creative hub on the global art map.