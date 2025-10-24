Art X Lagos Celebrates African Creativity, Opportunities At 10th Anniversary

ART X Lagos, West Africa’s leading international art fair, is set for a grand celebration of the artistic ingenuity of Nigeria and the rest of Africa as part of its highly anticipated tenth edition. Tagged 10X, the expanded fair will take place between November 6 and 9 at the Federal Palace, Lagos.

ART X Lagos founder Tokini Peterside-Schwebig said this in Lagos on Wednesday. Legendary artist Bruce Onobrakpeya is one of the personalities expected at the event.

Peterside-Schwebig said: “This is my 10th time standing in front of an audience to introduce the year’s edition of ART X Lagos and honestly, it fills me with such pride and gratitude to see you all here to commemorate this moment.”

The founder added: “We look forward to marking a truly special milestone. “I can hardly believe it’s been 10 years since we took those first, audacious steps to create ART X Lagos.

“When we began in 2016, the dream was simple, yet bold: to champion how African creativity is seen, celebrated, and valued — to show that our stories, our art, and our ideas could stand proudly on the world stage.