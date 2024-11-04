ART X Lagos, Access Holdings Unveil Access ART X Prize Alumni Impact Award

Share

A RT X Lagos, West Africa’s leading international art fair, proudly presented the Access ART X Prize Alumni Impact Award at its VIP Preview.

This special award within the Access ART X Prize program celebrates the remarkable achievements of past winners who continue to innovate and shape the African art landscape.

Since its inception in 2016, the Access ART X Prize has become one of Africa’s most prestigious platforms for emerging artists, championing creative excellence and cultivating a lasting impact on the global stage.

As a proud sponsor of the Access ART X Prize, Access Holdings has been instrumental in supporting sustainability in the African arts sphere, helping drive long-term positive change in the ecosystem.

The group’s partnership with ART X Lagos aligns with its vision of creating a vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape, highlighting the essential role of art in driving social progress and creativity across Africa.

In alignment with ART X Lagos’ 2024 theme, “Promised Lands,” the Alumni Impact Award reinforces the fair’s dedication to creating sustained artistic growth across the African continent.

“This year’s theme embodies a vision of hope, freedom, and new possibilities—an ideal backdrop for honouring the progress of past Prize winners whose influential contributions resonate both locally and globally.

“The Alumni Impact Award celebrates these artists’ journeys and the transformative power of their voices in shaping contemporary African art.

“The Access ART X Prize Alumni Impact Award embodies our pledge to supporting artists at every stage of their careers” said Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Founder of ART X Lagos.

“By celebrating our past winners and recognizing their continued growth, we reaffirm ART X Lagos’ dedication to driving innovation, social engagement, and long-term impact within the African art community. “Our hope is to inspire the next generation to pursue their creative journeys with the same passion and resilience.”

