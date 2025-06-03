Art Of Being WYWRD: Where Fashion Meets Fearless Individuality

Share

I’ve never been one to follow the crowd. From the way I dress to how I express myself creatively, I’ve always leaned toward what feels right to me not what’s trending or socially acceptable.

And I’ve come to realize, more often than not, that’s exactly what makes some people uncomfortable.

When you dare to live, style, and create outside the box, people don’t always know what to call you. So, they call you “wayward.”

But for people like me and maybe like you that so-called waywardness is freedom. It’s a refusal to be boxed in by conventional fashion rules or societal expectations.

As designers and creatives, our minds work differently. We feel more at peace in the abstract, the unfinished, the misaligned.

While others seek symmetry and approval, we seek truth even if it’s raw and unpredictable. That truth shows up in what we wear, how we build, and how we move through the world.

Being a free-spirited creative means listening to your intuition, even when it goes against everything mainstream.

It’s the reason I might style a WYWRD Cactus Box Tee Shirt with vintage jean, or wear my WYWRD Dark Clouds Beanie inside out just because it looks better to me that way. It’s not rebellion for the sake of rebellion, it’s honesty.

I’m not trying to stand out. I’m just being real with myself. And that realness tends to stand out all on its own.

There’s power in knowing that your creative choices might be misunderstood but doing it anyway. For every raised eyebrow, there’s someone watching quietly, finding courage in your expression.

That’s the thing about being WYWRD — you’re not really off course; you’re just charting your own path. People might not get it at first, but often, they eventually follow. Or at the very least, they respect the courage it takes to be original.

I’ve stopped apologizing for not fitting in. In fact, I’ve embraced the idea that fitting in was never the goal. We weren’t made to repeat; we were made to redefine.

As creatives, our job isn’t to make people comfortable — it’s to make them feel. If that means dressing “too loud,” dreaming “too big,” or being “too different,” then so be it. That’s where the beauty is.

So here’s to the misfits, the dreamers, the irregulars — the WYWRD ones. Keep creating. Keep expressing. Keep pushing the boundaries. Because in a world that worships sameness, being truly yourself is the rarest form of art.

Timothy Agegenu is the founder, creative director and lead designer at WYWRD (a streetwear brand for the free spirited individuals) launched in 2023.

A multifaceted artist, through WYWRD, Timothy expresses his love for art, texture, contradiction, and clarity reminding the world that being different isn’t defiance; it’s destiny.

