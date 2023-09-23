Art Is Freedom, Knowledge for Me – Chinweuba

Enoch Jr. Chinweuba is a Kano-born contemporary visual artist and illustrator from Enugu. He tells stories using colours, patterns (abstract) and model dramatization. Throughout his career, he took part in many international art exhibitions. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his art, how his work reflects his personal experiences and identity. Excerpts:

How did you get into art?

I started off my professional art career on the streets of Abuja in 2017 when I applied for a “call for art” poster I stumbled across online by an art organisation called ‘I Can Draw Africa.’

I was just 20 at the time and I had always dreamed of being part of an exhibition and although I wasn’t able to make any sales, I was able to meet a ton of new people that would later become and anchor for growth in my career.

How did you develop your artistic skills?

Practice. I started drawing as far back as I can remember, the social media wasn’t popular at the time, but I could have been considered a prodigy maybe. I was also surrounded by a lot of creative people as well, from my art teachers in school to my brother who was an artist himself at the time.

All of this helped me as a child to develop my creative mind which made me look for different ways to continuously express myself and get better at doing so.

What is art to you and what drives you to create art?

Art is freedom, art is knowledge, art is expression. Art is knowing how to freely express the things that you know words sometimes fail to tell. Things that are deeper than words. I create art because I believe it is my freedom.

It’s the only thing I know that makes me look at things and see them a little bit different than the way most people would. This is what drives me, the adventure of looking at life deeper and finding ways to tell what you’ve found. I find that the most interesting.

What are the main themes in your work?

The main themes in my paintings are of stories surrounding the whitewashing of African minds. I want to bring to light some subtle effects that slavery and colonialism have had on black people everywhere in the world. I do so through several means.

Sometimes, I would color the eyes of my portraits in blue or green; colours that are predominantly seen in white people, this often leaves a beautiful remark on its viewers but then asks the question of if we only find this pleasing because somehow, we have accepted this as a beauty standard because of white- washing in Africa, much like concepts of women having long hair, pointed noses or having a notably strong European accent irrespective of diction.

How does your work reflect your personal experiences and identity?

I grew up without my late Igbo father in various states away from my culture, born in Kano, raised in Lagos and now based in Abuja. I only realised in the journey to finding my artistic self how distant I was away from my roots and how much I had adopted several other cultures, mostly western, to cope.

I further realised that the only way for me to be free in my art was to tell my story but from a worldview standpoint. I started telling stories about whitewashing because I realized how whitewashed I had become because of subtle things that we have allowed shaped us as a society.

How does your work engage with social and political issues?

Very few topics cut through socio-political issues like colonialism. Every painting I make seeks to address how one action at one point in history introduced a challenge, a narrative, that black people would forever have to now come to terms with and try to overcome. My job is to make these stories aesthetically pleasing enough for you to first look and then listen, and then heal accordingly.

Why do you think art is important?

Art is embedded by God into the fabric of life, everything in nature was designed in detail to serve us. Simply put, we need art to survive and cannot do without it. Whether it’s performing arts or the fine arts. Art is one of the few things we have to keep our minds sound and keep us dreaming.

Traditionally, you work using acrylic as your primary medium. Why the preference?

I simply prefer acrylics because they’re less toxic. Most classical paintings are done with oil paint because of the times they were created, and although acrylics are generally harder to manipulate, I’ve made it my goal to be able to achieve classical styled paintings using this medium. I love a good challenge.

How has your style changed over time?

I’ve changed my style a lot over the years, especially in the early stages of my career. I tried everything from abstract to landscapes as I experimented to see what tells my story best. The style I currently work with has beige little color palette.

Mainly because I like how mature and timeless, they seem to be. I believe the stories I’m currently telling would forever be relevant, it’s my hopes that my works resonates with changing times.

Do you use new technology to create, share, and market your art?

Yes, I do, I’m also an illustrator so I have to a respectable degree graphic knowledge. I sometimes use my digital skills to compose my works before actually painting them.

Also social platforms like, Instagram, Twitter and Artsy have helped a great deal to be seen on an international level and connect with galleries and art persons. This was simply not possible for so many artists some years ago.

What is your preferred medium for creating visual art, and why?

Paint, I prefer to paint, although I’m skilled in some level of sculpting, nothing beats the fluidity of a brush moving through paint on a blank canvas. Describe a project where you had to collaborate with other artists or professionals.

In 2021, I and a colleague Barry Yusufu collaborated to create an ad for Magnum Ice-Cream. The collaboration was directly between Barry Yusufu and Magnum, so when he needed to turn his traditional artwork into an illustration, he reached out to me for my illustration skills.

We worked together to stage, mend and bend an original concept which was approved by Magnum and then Published by them in their campaign. From shoot till final render was about 5 months. Publishing happened in 2022.

Creative blocks can be a significant hurdle for any visual artist. How you handle these inevitable challenges?

When I have creative blocks, I let them happen and phase out naturally. I generally see it as a time that God would rather have me pause. So, I do just that. I pause and allow myself to be inspired and poured into. In this time, I pray, read, write if I’m able to, spent time with my family.

You have featured in several exhibitions, which of them would you say has been more impactful? Why?

I think my show in London with Chilli Arts Project Gallery has been the most impactful. So many things to it but I think to exhibit the paintings I did, with the narrative I have at the capital of England; the home and origin of our colonial story, was pretty significant for me, just being able to tell our story to the Africans living in diaspora as well was pretty dynamic for my work. It was also my first international show at the time, and I was excited to say the least.