The Centre for Integrated Health Programs (CIHP) didn’t just host its 5th Scientific Round Table (SRT), it showcased a successful partnership that fused scientific discussion with powerful advocacy.

Hosted under the theme “Reimagining Health Systems,” the event, held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, featured Ecrafti, an innovative advocacy organisation, and demonstrated how creative expertise can drive the conversation on sustainable health development.

As a key partner essential for translating complex health policy into accessible and actionable public narratives, Ecrafti’s support ranged from narrative writing and publication design to the presentation of compelling art pieces. A highlight that resonated deeply was the poetry performance by Miss Zainab Eleojo, an emerging artist from one of Ecrafti’s pro- grams.

Her piece, “To keep this heart beating,” articulated the human cost of fragile health systems and moved listeners towards hope, responsibility, and collective action. The engagement continued with a stunning display of choreography by PRIME Space, another expression from the Ecrafti hub.

Their piece, “The System’s Pulse,” provided a powerful visual interpretation of the challenges and desired transformation within global health systems. The performance moved through three core stages. The first stage was disruption, portraying the turbulence that accompanies change; the second showcased empathy in the critical need to achieve genuine quality health care.

The third was demonstrating resilience and balance for a health system that should be functional even amid global transition.

The success of the partnership was further cemented with the unveiling of the Scientific Roundtable Compendium. The publication, which showcased the achievements and research contributions of the SRT for the past five years, was co-authored by Dr. Bolanle Oyeledun (CEO of CIHP), Obioma Ezebuka (Coordinator for the SRT), and Valentine Onyeka Ogunaka (Founder at Ecrafti).

The event, also featured distinguished guests including Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Honourable Commissioner for Health, Rivers State, successfully highlighted the critical importance of collaborative innovation and locally-owned road- maps. Art, in every sense, is an indispensable tool for achieving long-term health improvements and building resilient health systems in Nigeria and beyond.