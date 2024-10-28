Art: emPLE Champions Sustainability With ART X Lagos 2024 Partnership

Share

emPLE, formerly known as Old Mutual, has announced its official sponsorship of ART X Lagos 2024, Africa’s foremost contemporary art fair, reinforcing its newly rebranded identity as a leading financial services provider dedicated to supporting the creative economy.

According to a statement signed by the company, the partnership reflects emPLE’s commitment to preserving African culture and promoting sustainable change in the region’s flourishing art ecosystem.

The highlight of this collaboration is emPLE’s sponsorship of “Social Fabrics, Sustainable Threads,” an innovative exhibition by Nigerian artist Marcellina Akpojotor.

Known for her distinctive use of discarded Ankara wax fabrics, Akpojotor’s work addresses the pressing environmental challenge of textile waste, with Lagos alone producing between 100 and 1,000 metric tons of waste daily.

Her art transforms these materials into powerful visual narratives, emphasising both cultural heritage and sustainability—a theme that resonates strongly with emPLE’s vision of lasting value and environmental stewardship.

Beyond its support for the exhibition, emPLE offers tailored insurance solutions to safeguard the investments of artists, galleries, and collectors, addressing risks such as theft, damage, and fire.

This aligns with the growing recognition of art as an investment, and emPLE’s commitment provides collectors and creators with confidence that their valuable assets are well-protected. By participating in ART X Lagos 2024, emPLE aims to foster meaningful con – nections with Africa’s art community, including collectors, curators, galleries, and art enthusiasts.

This strategic engagement enables emPLE to showcase its diverse financial services while affirming its leadership in the art insurance sector. Through interactive experiences at the fair, emPLE will highlight the importance of asset protection and demonstrate the role of financial solutions in supporting creative ventures, solidifying its place in Africa’s cultural and economic fabric.

