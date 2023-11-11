Art, Culture, Gorgeous Styles At Africa Celebrates 2023

In an unforgettable three- day extravaganza of African hospitality, Africa Celebrates 2023 shattered expectations with its spectacular event held from October 25th to 27th in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This year, the celebration witnessed participation from 38 African nations and 11 countries from Asia, Europe, North and South America, setting a new standard for cultural convergence and international collaboration.

The official opening ceremony, which unfolded at the African Union headquarters, was masterfully conducted by Dr. Oswald Chinyamakobvu, of the Department of Trade and Industry of the African Union. It was Lexy Mojo-Eyes, the President/CEO of Legendary Gold Limited and the driving force behind Africa Celebrates, who delivered the warm welcome address. Mr. Mojo-Eyes emphasised the event’s core mission: celebrating Africa’s unity in diversity by fostering economic, social, and political integration across the continent.

Africa Celebrates serves as a platform for promoting Africa’s rich art, culture, heritage, trade, investment, science, and technology, all while encouraging the consumption of “Made in Africa” products. He said: “We need to wear our clothes, eat our food, listen to our music, watch our films, enjoy our dance, and do business with each other.” The event further seeks to boost intra and inter African trade, investment, and tourism, with a strong emphasis on supporting and empowering women and youth in wealth creation.

On the 26th of October, activities shifted to the Skylight hotel, where various forums and summits ran from 9 am to 5 pm. The night showcased performances and culinary delights from Mali, Burundi, Algeria, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, and South Sudan. The 27th of October saw half- day sessions for various components of Africa Celebrates in preparation for the Gala Fashion, Music, and Awards Night.

Attendees arrived dressed in their finest African attires, a testament to the event’s emphasis on cultural celebration. The night featured a dazzling fashion show with designers from 19 African countries and an Asian designer, Kima Dongak, highlighting the potential for future collaboration between Africa and other continents. Dance and music performances added to the evening’s excitement, with an electrifying show by the Amagaba dance troupe from Burundi and a stellar musical performance by Nigerian artist, Olakira.

The grand finale of Africa Celebrates 2023 was the awards ceremony, where deserving individuals and groups were recognized for their outstanding contributions.