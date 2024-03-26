Art, Culture, Creative Economy Minister Lauds Ecobank, Others On +234 Art Fair

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa says the Federal Government has developed a road map and strategic framework for the creative industry, as the sector with the highest potential for wealth creation, especially now that the country is determined to diversify from oil. Hannatu Musawa, who was a guest at the ongoing +234 art Fair holding at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), stated that the government has a robust plan to support culture and economic expansion through the creative industry.

She said that government cannot do it alone and is therefore looking towards a public-private sector (PPP) arrangement to accomplish this goal. The ongoing +234Art is an international art exhibition curated by Soto Gallery, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria Limited and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) for young ‘un-galleried’ emerging Nigerian Artists.

The 10-day exhibition showcasing over 200 artists from across the country runs from Friday March 22 through 31, 2024. The Minister, who visited the various exhibition stands at the fair, expressed satisfaction with the painting, photography and sculpture on display, assuring of massive support and exposure to the young artists to enable them contribute more to the growth of the economy