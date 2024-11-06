Art Can Amplify Marginalised Voices – Brainbox

Share

Nigerian poet and storyteller, Valentine Onyeka Ogunaka, popularly known as Brainbox, has emphasised the importance of creative advocacy.

He averred that art can amplify marginalised voices, stressing that “creative advocacy goes beyond just performing; it’s about using art to spotlight voices and issues that are often unheard.

Today’s art becomes tomorrow’s refuge. We are not just performing; we’re speaking for communities, tackling the pressing issues they face. “Art can amplify marginalised voices. It’s about leveraging and utilizing art to make our voices heard.”

Brainbox stated this at a groundbreaking event held recently at Boldoz Bookstore in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. Themed: “An Hour of Social Impact Poetry”, the event, organised by Ecrafti Projects as part of the United Nations Civil Society Conference’s #ArtsForTheFutureFestival, showcased how art can transcend mere expression to drive change on critical global issues.

This initiative harnesses the transformative power of art and storytelling to address pressing global challenges, fostering positive change and social impact.

The event brought together indigenous creatives, including Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Poetry Prize winner, Utibe Hanson, and Instagram musical sensation with over two million views, Ejiyk. Each artist used their voice to inspire change, making impactful statements about Nigeria’s and the world’s realities.

The event highlighted Nigerian voices in global discussions and reinforced the power of art to raise awareness about critical community issues.

Emerging young artists, particularly female talents, enriched the performance, underscoring Brainbox’s vision for impactful art. Together they brought powerful performances that engaged the audience, sparking discussions on: Environmental degradation and climate change, shedding light on the critical need for sustainable practices.

Police brutality and bad governance, echo calls for reform and justice that resonate with movements worldwide. Economic hardship and labour, illustrating the struggles of everyday Nigerians striving for fair wages and dignified life.

Social crises and suicide awareness as well as humanitarian issues and refugee crises, humanitarian issues and refugee crises, addressing the challenges faced by displaced individuals and emphasising the need for global solidarity, to mention just but a few.

The screening of The Humanitarian Commentary, a video produced by the poet, in partnership with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Nigeria, added a visual dimension to social impact discussions.

The video captures the experiences of refugees and emphasises the urgency of humanitarian issues. Ecrafti Projects, a development communications non-profit founded by poet, aims to inspire positive change through storytelling and creative initiatives.

Brainbox and his talented cast exemplify a new generation of advocates using creativity for social change. Their performances serve as a rallying call for justice, awareness, and action.

