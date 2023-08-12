Art Battle Lagos 2.0: Thrilling Celebration Of Talents, Creativity, Brilliance

It was an inspiring and unforgettable day of creativity and excitement as Lagos-based art-house, Kokopelli Gallery, Ikoyi, hosted recently Art Battle Lagos 2.0, a spectacular event celebrating the raw talent and creativity of ex ceptional artists. The electrifying showcase brought together art enthusiasts, creatives, and curious minds for a night to remember.

The event featured three intense rounds of painting battles, where artists transformed blank canvases into aweinspiring masterpieces within a heart-pounding 20-minute timeframe. Each round witnessed captivating brushstrokes and a myriad of colors, leaving the audience in awe of the artists’ skill and creativity.

Following the exhilarating painting battles, the atmosphere intensified with the much-anticipated live auction, which atteenthusiastically participated, bidding on the breathtaking artworks created during the event.

The live auction added an element of excitement and exclusivity, allowing art enthusiasts to take home a piece of this memorable event and sup mport the local artistic community. Four artists made it to the final round of the contest with their awe-inspiring show of creativity. These talented artists are; Godfrey C. Harry, Mr Baker, Oladunni Dolapo and Onafuye Olanipekun.

At the end, Godfrey C. Harry emerged as the winner of Art Battle Lagos 2.0. Organised by Oluwatosin Omolale, the success of Art Battle Lagos 2.0 highlights the city’s vibrant art scene and the passion of its creative community.

“Art Battle Lagos is a global art phenomenon that showcases the raw talent and creativity of exceptional artists. The event features intense painting battles, where artists go head-to-head, turning blank canvases into awe-inspiring masterpieces in just 20 minutes per round.

The event culminates in a live auction, allowing attendees to take home the remarkable artworks created during the battle. Art Battle Lagos aims to promote and support local artists while providing a thrilling experience for art enthusiasts and spectators alike,” Omolale said.

“The event would not have been possible without the support of our attendees, artists, and sponsors, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who made this celebration of art a resounding success,” he added. Some of the attendees shared their thoughts about the event.

“Art Battle Lagos 2.0 was an unforgettable experience! The energy in the room was electric, and seeing the artists create such incredible works of art in just 20 minutes was mind-blowing. I was fortunate to buy a piece in the live auction, and it’s now the centerpiece of my art collection,” said Chika A.

For Ahmed, “as an aspiring artist, Art Battle Lagos was a huge source of inspiration for me. Witnessing the talent and passion of the artists gave me the motivation to pursue my creative journey fearlessly.”

“I had the best time at Art Battle Lagos 2.0! The event was excellently organized, and the artists’ performances were aweinspiring. I loved how the audience was engaged throughout the battles, cheering on their favorites. Can’t wait for the next one,” said Funmi O.