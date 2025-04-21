Arsonists Set Ilesa High Court Ablaze, Adeleke Orders Investigation

Share

The Ilesa High Court 2, located in Ilesa West Local Government Area of Osun State, has been razed by suspected arsonists, leaving the entire building and sensitive court documents destroyed.

New Telegraph gathered that the attack, which occurred late Sunday night, resulted in the complete destruction of case files, exhibits, and critical judicial materials housed within the court. The perpetrators of the crime are yet to be identified.

Reacting to the development, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, condemned the incident in strong terms, describing it as “an unjustifiable attack on the state judiciary.”

In a statement issued on Monday by his spokesperson, the Governor directed security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the incident and ordered the immediate strengthening of security across all court premises in the state.

“The burning of Ilesa High Court 2 by unidentified criminals is a direct attack on the judiciary, which serves as the stabilizer and critical arbiter of our democratic process,” the statement read.

According to the Governor, although the State Fire Service was quickly mobilised to the scene, the damage had already been done before their arrival, with many sensitive documents and case files reportedly destroyed in the inferno.

Governor Adeleke further stressed the need to apprehend the perpetrators, stating, “Thorough investigation must be conducted by security agencies to ensure the suspects are brought to justice. I also direct security agencies to beef up surveillance across court buildings in the state.”

In response to the damage, the Governor also directed the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to collaborate with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to commence immediate rehabilitation of the affected courthouse.

Governor Adeleke lamented the attack as a dangerous threat to democracy and the rule of law, emphasizing that the judiciary deserves support and protection, not assault.

