Arsonists Set 75 Year-Old Woman, Granddaughter Ablaze In Kogi

Tragedy struck the people of the ancient city of Idah, on Wednesday when suspected arsonists invaded the residence of a 75 year old woman, Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa-Sani and set her ablaze alongside her granddaughter, Hajarat Usman Sani.

The deceased was the elder sister of the parallel traditional ruler of Igalaland, Attah Igala, Mathew Alaji Opaluwa. Opaluwa Sani and her granddaughter were at her Oketekwe residence in Idah Local Government Area of the State.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command, through its Public Relation Officer, SP William Aya, who confirmed the incident, however stressed that investigation has already commenced to unravel the cause of the incident.

But a family source revealed that a group of people came to the house with petrol while the old woman was sleeping along with her granddaughter when the incident occurred.