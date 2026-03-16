Manchester United and England Legend, Wayne Rooney, has said he believes Arsenal’s wonder kid, Max Dowman, could become a Premier League winner while still in school after he made history for Arsenal F.C.

Dowman, a 16-year-old, set the record for being the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored in Arsenal’s 2–0 victory over Everton F.C. at just 16 years and 73 days old.

His goal helped the Gunners move nine points clear at the top of the table.

Rooney, who previously held the record after scoring for Everton against Arsenal in 2002 at the age of 16 years and 360 days, praised Dowman’s confidence and presence on the pitch.

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“He could be a Premier League winner when he’s still finishing school off,” Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show on Monday.

The former England captain, however, noted that the young Arsenal winger may need to focus on his education in the coming weeks as he prepares for his GCSE examinations.

“He has got his GCSEs and his education, which I’m sure for him and his family is important as well,” Rooney added. “If it’s education first, I don’t think we’ll see much of him over the next few weeks.”

Despite that, Rooney believes Dowman has a bright future ahead and described the youngster as a player with strong self-belief.

“He’s got an aura and a belief about him,” he said. “What an opportunity for him to be around the squad. Even if he’s not involved as much as he’d like, he’s got many years ahead of him.”

Rooney also reflected on his own early breakthrough, recalling that he earned just £75 a week and occasionally borrowed money from his parents when he scored his famous goal for Everton against Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

“I was back out playing with my mates on the streets after the game,” he said