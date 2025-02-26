Arsenal’s Title Bid May End In Jeopardy At Forest

Share

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League could suffer another blow when they travel to The City Ground to face Nottingham Forest today.

The Gunners, who suffered a shocking defeat to West Ham over the weekend, are now trailing league leaders Liverpool by a significant margin.

A loss here could all but end their title challenge. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest, who currently sit third in the table, will be eager to bounce back after a thrilling 4-3 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

Despite losing to Bournemouth, Fulham, and Newcastle in the past month, all these losses came away from home. Forest will be more confident returning to their home ground, where they have been difficult to beat this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has turned The City Ground into a fortress, losing just two competitive home matches all season. Their last home defeat came over three months ago, and since then, they have won six of their last seven home games, with the only exception being a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

This strong home form could spell trouble for Arsenal, who have struggled on the road this season. Mikel Arteta’s men have now failed to win eight of their 19 away games, making them vulnerable against a determined Forest side.

The defeat to West Ham was a major setback for Arsenal, as it allowed Liverpool to extend their lead at the top. After crashing out of the EFL Cup against Newcastle and the FA Cup against Manchester United, the Champions League remains their only realistic shot at silverware this season.

With their confidence shaken and their away form questionable, Arsenal will need a big response at The City Ground. However, Forest’s resilience at home could make this a tricky fixture for them.

