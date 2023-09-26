Arsenal’s Saka To Miss Carabao Cup

Ahead of the team’s Carabao Cup third-round matchup against Brentford on Wednesday, September 27, Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has suffered a foot injury.

The 22-year-old Nigerian-born England international will thus not be able to play in the match and is most likely going to miss the weekend’s Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium resulted in an injury to Bukayo Saka.

During the game, coach Mikel Arteta replaced him with Emile Smith Rowe in injury time and he was seen limping off the pitch.

Ahead of the Carabao Cup game against Brentford at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta said, “He was limping quite badly after the match.

“We had to get him off the field, which is never a good sign.”

On whether the Nigerian-born British winger would miss the Premier League game against Bournemouth next weekend, the Spanish tactician said: “It’s a possibility, yes.”

So far this season, Bukayo Saka has scored four goals and provided three assists in 7 games in all competitions including the Premier League and the Champions League