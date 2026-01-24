Arsenal’s Nwaneri Joins Marseille On Loan

Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has joined French club Marseille on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old had made 12 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season, starting four games but none in the Premier League, and has scored once in the Carabao Cup.

Nwaneri signed a new contract in the summer until 2030, but has found his route into the first team challenged by the summer signings of Noni Madueke for £48.5m and Eberechi Eze for £67m.

BBC Sport previously reported he was not expected to go on loan this season, with the original feeling from both the club and player being that he would benefit more by being part of a squad that is challenging for trophies.

However, the prospect of playing football in another league and country, while getting regular game time, has prompted the England Under-21 international to make the move.

Marseille are currently third in Ligue 1 – eight points behind leads Paris St-Germain. Last season, Nwaneri played mostly on the right wing and scored nine goals in 37 appearances in all competitions to mark himself out as one of the country’s most talented young players.

But with Madueke the first choice as back-up to Bukayo Saka, and Eze the number 10 option to captain Martin Odegaard, Nwaneri has found opportunities limited.