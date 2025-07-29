Arsenal’s Gyökeres Breaks Club Shirt Sales Record After Historic Transfer

Arsenal’s latest signing, Viktor Gyökeres, has made an immediate impact off the pitch by breaking the club’s all-time shirt sales record, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Swedish striker, who was officially unveiled just last Saturday, has seen an unprecedented surge in demand for his No.14 jersey.

Although final retail figures are still being compiled, early sales data confirms that Gyökeres’ shirt has outsold those of current fan favorites such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and club captain Martin Ødegaard.

READ ALSO:

The 27-year-old has now set a new benchmark for merchandise sales, underlining the excitement surrounding his arrival at the Emirates.

Arsenal secured Gyökeres from Sporting CP for an initial fee of €63.5 million, making him one of the club’s most expensive signings.

He has since joined Mikel Arteta’s squad on their pre-season tour of Asia and was officially presented to fans at the Singapore National Stadium ahead of the friendly clash with Newcastle United.

His unveiling received a rapturous reception, reflecting the high expectations placed on him ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Much of the buzz has been fueled by Gyökeres’ shirt number. With his preferred No.9 jersey already taken by Gabriel Jesus, he opted for the iconic No.14 famously worn by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The choice has resonated deeply with fans and contributed significantly to the spike in shirt sales.

As Arsenal continue to build momentum both commercially and competitively, Gyökeres’ record-breaking debut off the pitch signals a promising start to what supporters hope will be a prolific career in North London.