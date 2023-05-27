Arsenal’s Flop And My 18-year Wait For Lunch Date

This is not funny. It was my days as the head of Sports Desk in Punch Newspapers and my boss at the time, Deputy Editor, Akin Olaniyan, a big fan of Arsenal FC of England, promised to take me out for lunch in one nice restaurant near our office after the Gunners must have won the league title.

Arsenal were on top of the table at the time but somehow lost the title to Manchester United. Year in, year out, Mr. Olaniyan renews his lunch pledge but it never happened because Arsenal ‘refused’ to win the EPL title. Later, he left Punch to join Zenith Bank’s Corporate Affairs team and till he left the outfit, Arsenal still did not win the title.

Earlier this season, he called me and renewed the pledge when the Gunners were nine points clear in the table. I was excited that finally, the time had come. And when Arsenal drew three consecutive games, lost to Man City and also lost to Nottingham Forest, the title dreams went up in flames after leading the table for over 240 days.

Football could be cruel. In a year other top teams did not do well, I thought Arsenal could just make it like Leicester did few years back but they again failed. Mr Olaniyan has pledged to take me out notwithstanding because of the good run but I cannot but pity fans of this elite EPL side whose hopes were shattered abruptly.

Let me not bore you, dear readers, with the list of my Arsenal friends but there are lessons to be learnt from this fall of Arsenal in the 11th hour.