Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2006 face a major test as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) prepare to finish the job in today’s second leg at the Parc des Princes.

New Telegraph, had earlier reported that PSG secured a narrow 1-0 lead in the first leg of their matchup in London, thanks to Ousmane Dembele’s fourth-minute goal at the Emirates Stadium.

The French forward, who is having an outstanding season, could once again torment torment Arsenal in the return fixture, particularly since he has recovered from a minor hamstring issue that led to his early substitution in the first leg.

With their Ligue 1 title already secured, PSG coach Luis Enrique opted to rest key players at the weekend, making ten changes in their 3-1 loss to Strasbourg.

That defeat is unlikely to worry the Parisiens, who have placed their full focus on landing their firstever Champions League crown.

Arsenal, by contrast, could not afford the same rotation luxury. Mikel Arteta fielded a near-identical lineup to the one that lost to PSG, only to see his side fall 2-1 to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Gunners now have just two wins in their last six matches across all competitions, a run of form that has raised concerns ahead of the decisive trip to Paris.

Despite their recent struggles, Arsenal have the attacking firepower to trouble PSG. They had scored in eight straight Champions League matches before last week’s blank and will aim to test a PSG defence that has conceded in four of their last five home games.

Still, history and momentum appear to favour the French champions. Dembele, who has netted 33 times in all competitions this season—including eight goals in the Champions League—is expected to start and could be the difference-maker again.

