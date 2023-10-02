Arsenal Winger, Saka Celebrates Nigeria At 63

Bukayo Saka, a winger for Arsenal who was born in Nigeria to Adenike and Yomi Saka, joined the rest of the globe in commemorating the nation’s 63rd Independence Day on Sunday evening, October 1.

Saka accomplished this by uploading a photo of himself snapping a selfie with a bunch of happy Nigerians while donning a green and white shirt.

The picture was taken by the England international while he was in Lagos, Nigeria between May 31 and June 2023.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Saka simply wrote: “Happy Independence Day Nigeria !”

It would be recalled that on October 1, 2023, the Federal Republic of Nigeria celebrated its 63rd birthday, and Bukayo Saka, who has been on a tear for Arsenal, didn’t pass up the chance to join in the celebrations with his ancestral land.

The England international decided to spend his summer vacation in Lagos, while the majority of Premier League players preferred to spend their summer vacation in highly developed nations.

Saka, who could have played for the Super Eagles but chose to represent the Three Lions of England, has been a highly reliable player for Arsenal. He has twice been named the club’s Player of the Season, in the seasons 2020–2021 and 2021–2022.

The England international has five goals and four assists for Arsenal so far this season in all competitions. On June 30, 2028, his current deal with the team will come to an end.