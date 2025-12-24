Arsenal booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night after a thrilling 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, eventually prevailing 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The quarter-final encounter looked set for a straightforward finish until late twists in normal time.

Palace defender Maxence Lacroix turned the ball into his own net in the 80th minute, giving Arsenal the lead after sustained pressure.

But Crystal Palace refused to bow out quietly: Marc Guéhi rose to head home a stoppage-time equaliser deep into added time to force penalties.

Despite Arsenal’s control for much of the match, Palace goalkeeper Walter Benítez was outstanding between the posts, repeatedly denying Arsenal chances and keeping his side in the tie.

After the 90 minutes could not separate the sides, both teams stepped up for spot kicks in front of a tense Emirates crowd.

The shootout itself was a test of nerves, with both sides converting their first 15 spot kicks perfectly.

Ultimately, it was Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who became the hero, saving Lacroix’s effort to seal the victory and send the Gunners through 8-7.

Arsenal now advance to the semi-final stage of the competition, where they are set to face Chelsea.

For Crystal Palace, it was a cruel exit after a brave performance that nearly saw them edge one of England’s top sides — and it was compounded by injury concerns after defender Chris Richards was forced off with a foot injury during the game.

The victory keeps Arsenal’s hopes alive in the Carabao Cup and adds another memorable chapter to their 2025-26 campaign.