Arsenal Vs Nottingham: It’s Star Boy, New Boy Battle

Arsenal will today begin their new English Premier League campaign with some grudges against their first opponents Nottingham Forest after the side effectively ended their title charge with a 1-0 win last season, and the Gunners’ most dangerous man Bukayo Saka will hope to be in his finest element to lead the battle.

Arsenal were leaders in the EPL for 28 weeks last season raising hopes they would clinch their first title in more than one decade but Mikel Arteta’s men capitulated towards the end of the campaign and their aspiration was effectively buried at Nottingham when Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal condemned them to a defeat.

Saka cut the a figure of a frustrated man throughout the game but the Nigerian-Englishman will be looking to exact revenge by go- ing hard on Tricky Trees, and his faceoff with Nottingham defender Ola Aina will be one of the key battles of the encounter. Saka’s meteoric rise continued in 2022-23, and while Martin Odegaard’s creativity is invaluable to Arsenal, the England international is truly a world-class presence in the wide areas.

Saka racked up 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season, and he’s only getting better. In a resurgent Gunners side that has been shrewdly strengthened this summer, who knows what heights he could hit this time around? After being rotated frequently in pre-season, Saka should feel refreshed ahead of the new campaign and ready to inflict pain on the visitors’ stubborn low block.

Forest typically adopt a narrow, compact shape out of possession (5-3-2) to force opponents wide and thereby reduce the likelihood of quality chance creation, with their rope-a-dope strategy and pacey forwards also enabling them to take full advantage in transition. However, Saka can conjure opportunities out of nowhere and has both the physicality and close control to fend off defensive tackles.

The star also benefits from Ben White’s overlapping runs, and the task of curbing their dual influence may overwhelm Ola Aina. Despite being a right-back by trade, Aina’s two pre-season appearances came on the other side and the departure of Renan Lodi means he may start there again on Saturday. Aina only joined Nottingham Forest a little over two weeks ago, but he’s al- ready proving to be a shrewd addition.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles star joined the club on a free transfer after his contract with Italian side Torino ex- pired at the end of June. Aina, predominantly a right-back, has featured at left-back through pre-season and impressed in games against PSV, Rennes and Eintracht Frankfurt with boss Steve Cooper labelling Aina as a ‘fantastic athlete‘ With Omar Richards still yet to feature after multiple injury troubles and Harry Toffolo charged by the FA for breaking their betting rules, Aina looks most likely to start at the Emirates on Saturday.

Aina is no stranger to the Premier League, having played 31 times for Fulham during the 2020/21 campaign. The Nigerian featured down the left and right for Fulham, showcasing his versatility, and not looking out of place in his unnatural left-sided position.

He scored twice that season from wing-back, including a screamer on his weaker foot in a 2-0 win against West Brom, which was his first Premier League goal. Although the Cottagers suffered relegation that season, Aina had a very solid season and didn’t look out of place in the top flight. It will be interesting to see how his faceoff with Saka will end.