Arsenal Vs Man United: Can Carrick Cause Chaos At Emirates?

Manchester United face a stiff test on Sunday as they travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal in a match that could shape the race for the top four.

Beyond the usual rivalry, all eyes will be on United’s interim manager, Michael Carrick, and whether he can pull off another big result against one of the league’s most consistent teams.

Carrick made an immediate statement in his first game in charge with a convincing 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were well organised, aggressive and purposeful, dominating large periods of the game and creating several clear chances.

That result lifted United to within one point of fourth-placed Liverpool and restored belief in a squad that had struggled for form in recent weeks.

However, the challenge at the Emirates is a different one. United have not won a league match at Arsenal’s home since 2017, when David de Gea delivered a legendary goalkeeping performance in a 3-1 victory.

Since then, Arsenal have turned the Emirates into a difficult ground for their old rivals, especially under Mikel Arteta.

For Carrick to stand a chance, United must first address a familiar problem: defending set-pieces. While the team has scored well from dead-ball situations, they have also been exposed by poor organisation in their own box. Arsenal have punished them repeatedly in this area.

The Gunners scored twice from corners in a 2-0 home win in December 2024 and grabbed the winner from a similar situation in their 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in August.

United goalkeepers and defenders were slow to react in those moments, allowing Arsenal attackers too much space. At the Emirates, Carrick will need his players to defend as a unit, stay alert and show more authority.

Limiting Arsenal’s numbers in the box and ensuring better communication at corners could make a big difference. Another area where United can hurt Arsenal is on the counter-attack.

Despite their strong defensive record this season, Arsenal are not immune when caught high up the pitch. United’s direct style caused problems in the reverse fixture, even though they failed to score.

The same approach worked perfectly against Manchester City, with the opening goal coming from a quick transition that started deep in United’s half. Arsenal’s high defensive line offers space for fast and intelligent attackers.

Players like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes have the quality to exploit such gaps. If United can remain patient and choose the right moments to break forward, they can test Arsenal’s backline. High pressing will also be important.

Arteta’s side like to build from the back and dominate possession at home. While United may not enjoy much of the ball, pressing in short, well-timed bursts can force mistakes.

Recent matches have shown that Arsenal defenders can be rattled under pressure, with errors leading to chances for opponents. Carrick’s early impact has not been limited to tactics.

He has made quick changes behind the scenes, increasing training intensity and improving communication within the squad.

Senior players have responded positively, and the atmosphere around the team appears more focused and united. One of his boldest decisions was restoring Kobbie Mainoo to the starting line-up.

The young midfielder repaid that faith with a hardworking display against City and is expected to play a key role again. His energy and discipline in midfield could be crucial against an Arsenal side that thrives on control. Sunday’s clash is a major test of Carrick’s ideas and authority.

Arsenal remain favourites, especially at home, but United arrive with confidence and renewed belief. If they can defend set-pieces better, strike on the counter and press intelligently, Carrick may yet cause problems at the Emirates and keep United’s top-four hopes alive.