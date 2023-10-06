Arsenal Vs Man City: Quinn Urges Gunners To Play Without Fear

Without the suspended Rodri and long-term absentee Kevin De Bruyne, City could be light in midfield. But Quinn has backed another star to deliver the goods.

He added: “It was interesting to see how long Bernardo Silva was on the pitch for in midweek (against RB Leipzig).

“I think he’s the kind of player Pep will be looking at to step up and lead in midfield.

“The experience he has, the titles he’s won and the games he’s played in, he’s the one you’re looking at to shine.”

Quinn, capped 92 times by his country, expects the Citizens to be back to their best against their title rivals.

He said: “City don’t play two bad league games in a row very often. Maybe Wolves beating them makes life tough for Arsenal, which is me turning a positive into a negative.

“I think City will put in a typical Pep performance as they always seem to do whenever there’s any doubts around them.” With concerns over Bukayo Saka’s fitness, Arsenal will need the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to step up.