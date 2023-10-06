Arsenal Vs Man City: Quinn Urges Gunners To Play Without Fear

Niall Quinn has urged Arsenal to play without fear when they host table-topping Manchester City on Sunday.
The Irishman, 57, started his pro career with the Gunners before going on to enjoy a memorable six-year stint with City.
Mikel Arteta’s men can deal the Premier League champions an early blow in the title race at the Emirates but Quinn believes it will require a different mindset.
He begins: “I was at this game last season and there was a great atmosphere pre-match, with Arsenal fans potentially seeing it as a coming-of-age moment for their team.
“But that created pressure for the players. It was men against boys by the second half, City cruised to victory and went on to win the title.
“Arteta would’ve been very hurt. It was a colossal blow and his team didn’t perform.
“If this is going to be a memorable Arsenal performance, they’ve got to play as a free-spirited team, putting it up the champions.
“They can’t be afraid to lose. Enjoy the game, don’t get wrapped up in the tension of it all and make silly mistakes.”
Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a surprise defeat at Wolves last weekend, ending their perfect start in the league.
Without the suspended Rodri and long-term absentee Kevin De Bruyne, City could be light in midfield. But Quinn has backed another star to deliver the goods.
He added: “It was interesting to see how long Bernardo Silva was on the pitch for in midweek (against RB Leipzig).
“I think he’s the kind of player Pep will be looking at to step up and lead in midfield.
“The experience he has, the titles he’s won and the games he’s played in, he’s the one you’re looking at to shine.”
Quinn, capped 92 times by his country, expects the Citizens to be back to their best against their title rivals.
He said: “City don’t play two bad league games in a row very often. Maybe Wolves beating them makes life tough for Arsenal, which is me turning a positive into a negative.
“I think City will put in a typical Pep performance as they always seem to do whenever there’s any doubts around them.” With concerns over Bukayo Saka’s fitness, Arsenal will need the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to step up.
They have just three league goals between them so far this term and several pundits have called for the Gunners to sign a new striker in January.
Yet Quinn believes Arteta already has a top-quality option in his ranks.
He added: “I think (the speculation] is a little bit harsh on Jesus, who has been coming back from injury and is a good foil.
“He plays that role with his back to goal really well, he links up with players. But as a striker, goals are your currency.
“You can have a really good game yet if you don’t score it’s almost like that’s all that counted.
“I’d stick up for Jesus a bit. Is he a natural goalscorer at the level of Erling Haaland? No, but then I’m not sure who is.
“If they sign another striker, it has to be someone who’s top class. Otherwise, I’m not sure it’s worthwhile.”