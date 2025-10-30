On Wednesday night, the Premier League table topper, Arsenal, made it to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup following a win over Brighton.

The Gunners took their impressive form into the game after defeating Crystal Palace at the weekend to extend their lead in the table.

They secured a comfortable win over the Seagulls, defeating them 2-0 to make it to the next round of the competition.

How it Happened

Mikel Arteta made 10 changes to his side that defeated Crystal Palace at the weekend, with Eberechi Eze as the only player to retain his spot.

The manager gave Max Dowman his first start in an Arsenal shirt, making him the youngest player ever to start a match for the Gunners.

Brighton were full of energy in the first 15 minutes and had the chance to open the scoring, ending the Gunners’ clean sheet streak. However, they failed to convert their chances, with the first half ending in a stalemate.

Arsenal came with much more energy in the second half, with swiftness and directness in their build-up play.

Their intense pressure culminated in a goal in the 57th minute. Mikel Merino’s skilful backheel found Myle Lewis Skelly, who then teed up Nathan Nwaneri for the opening goal of the game.

The Gunners doubled their lead following the introduction of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhães and Jurrien Timber.

Timber surged from the defence into midfield, delivering a crisp pass to an Arsenal teammate. The initial shot was saved by the goalkeeper, but Saka pounced on the rebound to slot the ball into the net.

The win extends the Gunners’ winning streak to eight games in a row and their clean sheet to six in a row in all competitions.