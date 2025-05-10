Share

Arsenal are poised to complete their first major signing of the summer with the imminent arrival of Spanish midfielder, Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Premier League giants have reached a full agreement with Zubimendi, 26, and are now preparing to activate his €60 million release clause.

Romano tweeted, “The player has reportedly given a verbal commitment to join Mikel Arteta’s side on a long-term deal. Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go.

READ ALSO:

“Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long-term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause. Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season.”

The highly rated midfielder has been a long-term target for the Gunners, with manager Mikel Arteta a known admirer of his technical ability and tactical intelligence.

Zubimendi is expected to add depth and quality to Arsenal’s midfield as they aim to reinforce the squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal are seeking to bounce back after narrowly missing out on both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles this season.

With fewer than three matches remaining, the North London club are currently battling to secure a second-place finish.

The addition of Zubimendi signals the club’s early intent in the transfer market as they look to mount a stronger challenge on all fronts next season.

Share