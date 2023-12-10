Arsenal To Take Advantage Of Santos Relegation To Sign Star Striker

Arsenal are to take advantage of Santos’s relegation to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo.

The Premier League giants are eyeing up a January move for the 20-year-old centre-forward and could be poised to take full advantage of the South American club’s recent heartbreak.

Santos suffered relegation from the Brazilian top flight for the first time in their illustrious history after losing 2-1 at home to Fortaleza, a result which saw them finish 17th in the table and one point from safety.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal may pounce next month and it is believed they currently lead the race for Leonardo’s signature, despite stiff competition from other teams in Europe.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to bring in the highly-rated talent alongside a more experienced No9 in order to give his side more firepower for the second half of the campaign.

Leonardo was arguably Santos’ only bright spark in a dismal term overall, with the Brazil Under-20s international scoring 21 goals in 49 matches across all competitions including 13 in the league.

Arsenal are in need of a prolific striker, with Gabriel Jesus’ goal against Luton only his second in the Premier League this season.

Eddie Nketiah has bagged just five times in 14 top-flight appearances and has not found the back of the net since his hat-trick against Sheffield United in October.