June 10, 2023
Arsenal To Extend William Saliba’s Contract

William Saliba has agreed to sign a new four-year deal worth £190,000 to £200,000 a week with Arsenal.

The deal will keep the French international at the Emirates Stadium until at least 2027.

The 22-year-old current contract is due to expire in 12 months, leaving Arsenal at risk of losing him for free next summer if they had not reached a new agreement.

David Ornstein has since confirmed that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Saliba for a new four-year deal, lasting until 2027, it’s now just a case of dealing with the paperwork.

The Gunners activated the Defenders contract option in December, extending his deal to 2024, but at the time they were reportedly not even close to an agreement on a longer-term contract.

Things appear to be moving in the right direction now as Saliba signs a deal around the £190/200k mark, which will be a similar base wage to Saka’s.

But Saka has various add-ons that could push his actual wages closer to £280k+, whilst Saliba reportedly wouldn’t have those same bonuses.

