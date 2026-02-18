Arsenal Throw Away Two Goal Lead In 2-2 Draw With Wolves

On Wednesday night, Premier League (EPL) leader Arsenal were denied victory after bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers fought back to secure a 2-2 draw at Molineux.

The visitors appeared in full control after racing into a two-goal lead, but a spirited Wolves comeback, capped by a stoppage-time equaliser, ensured the spoils were shared in a result that could have major implications for the title race.

Arsenal made a perfect start, going ahead inside five minutes when Bukayo Saka ghosted into space to head home from Declan Rice’s delivery. The early breakthrough reflected the visitors’ dominance, as they continued to create chances and pin Wolves deep in their own half.

The Gunners doubled their advantage shortly after the interval. Piero Hincapié raced onto Gabriel’s through ball and finished clinically, with VAR overturning an initial offside flag to confirm the goal. At 2-0, the league leaders looked firmly on course for another important win.

However, the momentum shifted quickly. Just three minutes later, Wolves halved the deficit through Hugo Bueno, who cut inside from the right and unleashed a superb strike into the far corner to reignite the contest.

The goal lifted the hosts and injected tension into Arsenal’s play. While the visitors still looked likely to hold on, late drama arrived in stoppage time. Goalkeeper David Raya failed to deal with a cross into the box, allowing teenage substitute Tom Edozie to pounce and fire home on his senior debut, completing a remarkable comeback.

The equaliser stunned Arsenal, who had been minutes away from extending their advantage at the top of the table. Instead, the dropped points mean their title cushion could be significantly reduced if rivals take advantage in upcoming fixtures.

For Wolves, the draw provides a welcome morale boost in a difficult campaign, while Arsenal will view the result as a costly missed opportunity in the closing stages of the season.