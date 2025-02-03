Arsenal Thrash Man City 5-1 At Emirates

Share

Arsenal defeated struggling Premier League champions Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium yesterday. A five-star performance from Arsenal put them back within six points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But Arne Slot’s side may look at this result and take some trepidation into the Merseyside derby next week. Mikel Arteta’s side had no margin for error in the title race after leaders Liverpool won 2-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday to move nine points clear of the Gunners.

They rose to the occasion with a blistering performance inspired by Martin Odegaard’s opener after 103 seconds at the Emirates Stadium. Erling Haaland hauled City level soon after half-time with his 25th goal in all competitions this season.

But the careless mistakes that have hampered City throughout a dismal campaign proved decisive when Thomas Partey capitalised on Phil Foden’s poor pass to restore Arsenal’s lead.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s goal and late strikes from Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri put the seal on a masterful display as the Gunners closed within six points of Liverpool.

