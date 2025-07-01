Arsenal Target Shock Move For Chelsea’s Jackson

Arsenal are reportedly considering a surprising move for Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson if they cannot secure Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners, who finished second in the Premier League last season, are actively searching for a forward and have been linked with several players, including Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak.

Duncan Castles from The Times has indicated that Arsenal is also keeping an eye on Jackson, who joined Chelsea from Villarreal two years ago.