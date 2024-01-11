Arsenal Target ‘Next Thierry Henry’

Arsenal are poised to move for a striker compared to all-time top scorer Thierry Henry, as they look to solve their woes in front of goal.

The Gunners recorded 61 shots in their last three games but mustered just a single goal, with a different forward starting in each fixture.

Gabriel Jesus went blanked against West Ham United before New Year’s Day saw Eddie Nketiah start against Fulham. Kai Havertz then led the line against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

With fans clamouring for a new frontman and the team looking devoid of a cutting edge up front, Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in new blood this month to keep Arsenal’s title hopes alive.

According to transfer news the Gunners are keen on rekindling interest in Newcastle United striker, Alexander Isak.

Arsenal were keen on the Swede during his time at Real Sociedad and were heavily linked with him in the January transfer window of 2021.

Now at the Magpies, Isak has been excellent under Eddie Howe, drawing comparisons to Thierry Henry for his long-legged style, power, pace and finishing ability.

While Newcastle have FFP concerns hanging over them, they may be convinced to accept a bid for a player who has struggled at times to stay fit.Unfortunately for Arsenal, however, they likely don’t have the money to make a move happen this January without significant sales.

Alexander Isak has been a hit in English football it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal view Isak as worth the money, given that Newcastle may demand something close to £100 million for the forward.

Bruno Guimaraes has a release clause to that value in his contract so it stands to reason that the Gunners would have to pay a similar amount for Isak, and make sure they do so before something else triggers a move for Bruno.