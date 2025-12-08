Arsenal Target January Move for Top Serie A Youngster

Arsenal are reportedly considering a January move for a Juventus winger, as the club looks to strengthen its attacking options for the second half of the season.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız and may submit an offer in the January window.

The 20-year-old is tied to Juventus until 2029, but contract renewal talks have stalled due to a significant gap in salary demands.

Arsenal are said to be monitoring the situation closely and could look to capitalise on the ongoing dispute.

Yildiz’s Juventus Contract

According to New Telegraph, the Turkey international is currently on €1.5 million annually, and his camp is seeking a salary in the €5–7 million net-per-season range to reflect the rise in his profile.

Juventus insist there is no cause for concern despite the ongoing contract disagreement, with sporting director Giorgio Chiellini urging calm.

The Old Lady is determined to keep winger Kenan Yıldız, having reportedly turned down a €65–70 million bid from Chelsea last summer.

Arsenal Looking To Pounce

The ongoing stalemate over Kenan Yıldız’s contract is reportedly why Arsenal and other top clubs have been linked with the youngster.

According to New Telegraph, Arsenal have made initial contact with Juventus to test the waters regarding a potential move.

Yıldız is believed to command a fee of up to €100 million, making a winter transfer challenging.

Waiting until the summer could ease negotiations, but Arsenal would face competition from other elite clubs for his signature.