Every team pursuing Arsenal has issues to address, and for Chelsea, improving their discipline is essential if they’re to mount a genuine title challenge.

Moises Caicedo’s sending-off in Sunday’s 1–1 draw with Arsenal was Chelsea’s fourth red card in just 13 Premier League matches this season.

While Malo Gusto’s dismissal against Forest came too late to change the result, the red cards against Manchester United, Brighton and now Arsenal left Chelsea a man short for long stretches.

From those three matches, Chelsea have taken only one point from a possible nine — a return heavily influenced by the numerical disadvantage each time.

Given the circumstances, Chelsea will be satisfied with a point against Arsenal, particularly for the resilience they showed after going down to 10 men and the quality of the goal they scored. Even after conceding, they made life difficult for the Gunners, who struggled to break them down.

Still, because of how well his side performed with a man fewer, Enzo Maresca may feel this was a missed chance to close the gap on the league leaders.

It was not long ago that Arsenal were the ones lamenting costly dismissals—three of their first eight matches last season saw them drop points after going down to 10 men.

Their discipline, however, has improved this campaign markedly. They collected six yellow cards during a heated derby on Sunday, but crucially kept 11 players on the pitch.

Arteta’s side have finished all 20 of their matches in all competitions this season without a red card—a standard Chelsea will need to emulate.

Chelsea Lacking Consistency Too

I didn’t view Chelsea as title contenders before the season began — I expected them to be competing around the top four — and their Club World Cup triumph in the summer certainly exceeded my expectations.

In many ways, it helps them that few people see them as genuine contenders now, either, despite Sunday’s match being a meeting of first versus second heading into the weekend.

Their draw keeps them in a strong position, but do I believe they will go on to win the Premier League from here? No, I don’t.

Can they win it? Yes, it’s possible — but it would require improvements well beyond fixing their disciplinary issues.

Above all, inconsistency has held them back. Their 2–1 home defeat to Sunderland, where a red card wasn’t a factor, is a prime example. What has been a solid start could easily have been far better.

Man City Are Conceding Too Many Chances

Aston Villa are probably in the best form out of the teams behind Arsenal in the chasing pack. Unai Emery’s side have been brilliant recently and are on a really good run.

But from last season’s top five, it’s only the Gunners who have found any consistency – the other four teams have been up and down, particularly Liverpool and Newcastle, but including Chelsea too.

It’s the same story with Manchester City, who are now in second place but still look shaky in defence and are giving up far too many chances.

Further back, Liverpool’s win on Sunday was an important one, but I still don’t see the defending champions forcing their way back into the title race.

At this stage, securing a Champions League place feels like the more realistic objective, and they should have enough quality in the squad to achieve it.

Their match against West Ham was another I watched for Match of the Day. Given their recent run, performance levels were secondary — they simply needed a result.

In the end, they managed both. It was a significant three points, especially with Arne Slot under pressure and making the bold decision to leave Mohamed Salah out, but it ultimately paid off.

Alexander Isak’s first Premier League goal for Liverpool was a significant moment. He has had to wait longer than he would have liked, and so have the fans.

His strike against West Ham — a superb half-volley — was not only an excellent finish but a crucial one, shifting the momentum of the game.

Isak’s quality has never been in doubt, so it was no surprise to see him take that chance with such composure.

For him, it’s now about reaching full fitness after missing most of pre-season, and about Liverpool adapting to his style of play — a process that remains ongoing.

Arsenal Deserve To Be Five Points Clear What hasn’t changed this weekend is that Arsenal are still the team to beat. You could argue they could have done more against Chelsea’s 10 men, and they might be disappointed not to create more chances after the red card, and to only get a draw. But, looking at the bigger picture, they have come out of a very difficult week in the Champions League and Premier League with impressive wins over Tottenham and Bayern Munich, and now getting a draw away at the team that was closest to them in the table. Against Chelsea, they were missing both of their first-choice centre-halves, Gabriel and William Saliba, and I don’t think it is a coincidence that, without them, they conceded from a Chelsea set-piece and did not look their usual threat from their own. That’s another reason why picking up this point will be seen as a positive thing, and Arteta will not view the result as two points dropped. Arsenal have drawn their last two away games, but they remain the most consistent team in the Premier League, which explains why they sit five points clear at the top. The league table reflects their form accurately — they have earned their position by being the standout side so far, and catching them will be a formidable challenge for any team.