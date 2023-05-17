New Telegraph

Arsenal star Balogun snubs Nigeria and England, commits to USA

Reims star Folarin Balogun has snubbed Nigeria and switched allegiances from England to the United States of America, Soccernet.ng reports. Balogun has had a superb season at Reims. He left Arsenal for the club last summer on a season-long loan, and he has impressed massively.

The 21-year-old striker has scored 20 goals in 26 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, and he has turned a lot of heads in Europe. However, Balogun’s next destination has been up in the air. Also, there has been a lot of talk about the country he would represent on the international level. Balogun was born in America to Nigerian parents, but they moved to England when he was two years old. Because of this, he is eligible to play for any of the three countries.

The Arsenal academy product represented England at youth level, but the question of which country he would commit to has been in the air. Balogun has now revealed via a post on his Twitter page that he will play for the Yanks as corroborated by the US male team. According to B/R Football, FIFA has ratified Balogun’s switch of allegiances to the US, and he will be able to play for the country soon.

