Arsenal, Spurs draw, Chelsea slump, Liverpool remain unbeaten r

Tottenham came from behind twice to secure a hard-earned point in the north London derby against Arsenal in a thriller at Emirates Stadium yesterday. In a relentless encounter, Arsenal took the lead after 26 minutes when Bukayo Saka’s shot was deflected into his own goal by Spurs defender Cristian Romero. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had made the big decision by keeping David Raya in of goal ahead of Aaron Ramsdale and he justified that faith with two fine saves from Brennan Johson as Spurs went in pursuit of an equaliser.

R a y a s h o u l d have done b e t t e r , h oweve r, w h e n Spurs levelled three m i n u t e s before halftime. He could only claw away a cross, a l l ow i n g an attack to continue, ending with J a m e s Maddison c r o s s i n g for Son Heung-min to equalise with a deft finish. Arsenal restored their lead after 54 minutes when Romero was penalised for handball following the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee, Saka scoring from the spot. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s stuttering start to the Premier League season took another turn for the worse as Aston Villa piled more misery on the 10-man Blues with victory at Stamford Bridge.

Ollie Watkins fired home an unerring winner between the legs of Robert Sanchez from an incredibly tight angle as Villa capitalised on Malo Gusto’s dismissal for dangerous play. Mauricio Pochettino’s hosts fashioned plenty of chances before Gusto’s red card for a poorly-timed tackle that caught Lucas Digne on the ankle but, as so often this season, failed to take any of them. Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling were both denied one-onone by excellent Emiliano Martinez saves while Enzo Fernandez sliced another glorious opportunity wide. Similarly, Darwin Nunez scored a fine goal as Liverpool saw off West Ham to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions. Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead against the run of play with a penalty after he was brought down by Nayef Aguerd.